Millions of users are flocking to the BeReal app – but it may pose free speech issues
By Madeleine Hale, PhD Candidate in Free Speech, Democracy and Social Media, Deakin University
Colin Campbell, Senior lecturer, Deakin University
Recently, when scrolling through TikTok – purely for research purposes of course – we paused on a video “spilling the tea” (that means sharing the goss) on the hottest new social media app, BeReal.
As social media researchers and teachers of Gen Z university students, we try to stay current with the latest trends. BeReal is a refreshing change from curated feeds – however, as with most new social media platforms, free speech issues may lurk just around the corner.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 18, 2022