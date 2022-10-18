Tolerance.ca
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

By Aaron Pilkington, US Air Force Analyst of Middle East Affairs, PhD Student at Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver
Iran has a growing role in the Ukraine war, helping Russia augment its dwindling weapons supplies. That may help Russia, but it also serves Iran’s national interests.The Conversation


