Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Urgently Address Cholera Outbreak

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A tent where people suffering cholera symptoms are treated at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 7, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph (Washington, D.C.) – The international community should help Haiti address a cholera outbreak by urgently delivering fuel, medicines, and safe drinking water, Human Rights Watch said today. Countries should suspend deportations, expulsions, and pushbacks of Haitians due to the worsening humanitarian situation, which is compounded by a severe security, justice, and political crisis. Since the first…


© Human Rights Watch -
