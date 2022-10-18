Tolerance.ca
Why migrants bring gifts from abroad. A sense of obligation and a fear of social backlash

By Samuelson Appau, Assistant Professor, Melbourne Business School
David Crockett, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Illinois at Chicago
An estimated 281 million migrants span the globe. The remittances they send home get a lot of attention from policymakers and development agencies like the World Bank due to their positive impacts on developing economies. This is because the movement of money is – for the most part – quantifiable, as much of it goes through formal banking channels. Migrants from developing…The Conversation


© The Conversation
