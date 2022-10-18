US needs to rebuild Latin American alliances as Russia grows global pro-war power base
By Jose Caballero, Senior Economist, IMD World Competitiveness Center, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Arturo Bris, Professor of Finance, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
With Russia building new partnerships to gain support for its war, the US should re-engage with allies in its backyard, experts say.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 18, 2022