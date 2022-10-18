Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Fails Yemeni People, Again

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Yemeni boy sits in a dry goods shop in a traditional market in Sanaa. The conflict has left many Yemenis on the brink of starvation and food prices have spiked again amid an ongoing worldwide food crises, Sanaa, Yemen, October 2022. © 2022 Hani Mohammed/AP Photo On October 7, the Human Rights Council adopted, without a vote, a toothless resolution on Yemen that fails to establish a credible independent and impartial monitoring and accountability mechanism. This means that grave human rights violations, including apparent war crimes, are likely to continue to go unchecked.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
