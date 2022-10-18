Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civilians in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region at Heightened Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Displaced Tigrayans sit alongside metal shacks at a reception center for internally displaced people in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 9, 2021.  © 2021 Ben Curtis/AP Photo For several weeks, towns in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have endured regular bombardments from an escalating joint offensive by Ethiopia and Eritrea forces against Tigrayan forces. Yesterday, the government forces captured Shire, a major town in Tigray. Attacks around the town – already host to thousands of Tigrayans forcibly displaced from Western Tigray in an earlier…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Impact of Tigray airstrikes on civilians ‘utterly staggering’: UN rights chief
~ Robbie Coltrane: a free-styling talent suffused with intelligence and humour
~ Silicon is used in construction, microchips and more – 'green' methods could help extract it from sugarcane waste
~ Why migrants bring gifts from abroad. A sense of obligation and a fear of social backlash
~ South Africa's biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: what's gone wrong
~ Tigray war: two years on, the AU has failed to broker peace and silence the guns
~ Muscle is important for good health – here’s how to maintain it after middle age
~ The power of swearing: how obscene words influence your mind, body and relationships
~ Glaciers in the Alps are melting faster than ever – and 2022 was their worst summer yet
~ How bumblebees can help us understand the evolution of human memories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter