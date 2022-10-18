Tolerance.ca
Star Sydney suspension: how do casino operators found so unfit get to keep their licences?

By Alex Simpson, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Macquarie University
How low does a casino operator in Australia have to go before it loses its gaming licence?

That question is still hanging after the punishment meted out this week to the operator of The Star Sydney casino – found to be “not suitable to be concerned in or associated with the management and operation of a casino in NSW”.

A four-month inquiry into the casino found Star Entertainment’s management “rotten to the core” and documented, in a report of more than 900 pages,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
