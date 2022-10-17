Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liz Truss: what I told European colleagues when they asked me what on Earth is going on in British politics

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Share this article
The Conservative party is in chaos but that is perhaps a symptom of a wider problem in the British political system.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Killings and detentions of children in Iran must end, UN child rights committee urges
~ Powerful women heading up dating apps are framed as young and sexy
~ The UK is about to have its first space launch – but Cornwall is unlikely to become a new Cape Canaveral
~ Fire, Explosions Erupt at Evin Prison in Tehran
~ Snow can spread and worsen the effects of pollutants in the environment
~ Could tensions between Greece and Turkey lead to a second European war?
~ Experts grade Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube on readiness to handle midterm election misinformation
~ Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students
~ 'Grief can have a chastening effect': in Faith, Hope and Carnage Nick Cave plumbs religion, creativity and human frailty
~ One does not simply detonate a volcano into Mordor: a scientist explains the problems with that Rings of Power episode
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter