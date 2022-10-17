How many Amazon packages get delivered each year?
By Anne Goodchild, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director, Supply Chain Transportation and Logistics Center, University of Washington
Rishi Verma, PhD Student in Industrial Engineering and Research Assistant, Urban Freight Lab, University of Washington
The rise of e-commerce means billions of packages are delivered in the US each year. That creates traffic and pollution, but urban freight researchers are finding better way to get goods to customers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 17, 2022