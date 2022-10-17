Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU Continues to Acquiesce to Greece Border Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather in front of the Greek parliament in Athens during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border on February 6, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis A report leaked from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) clearly shows how the European Union’s border guard agency acquiesces to Greece’s illegal push backs of migrants to Turkey. The German publication Der Spiegel published the report. The European border agency, called Frontex, claims the OLAF report refers to “practices of the past.” But this is not true. Frontex continues to operate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Do you have children?': how common greetings in Asian communities can feel loaded with stigma for women
~ The sudden passing of Haitian singer ‘Mikaben’ leaves a big void in the music world
~ Sri Lanka: Draft ‘Rehabilitation’ Law Would Spur Abuse
~ Famine should not exist in 2022, yet Somalia faces its worst yet. Wealthy countries, pay your dues
~ In The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O'Farrell distorts the historical record to suit modern sensibilities
~ The UN says access to a healthy environment is a human right. Here's what it means for Australia
~ What is avian flu, the disease afflicting viral TikTok emu Emmanuel?
~ Google Earth is an illusion: how I am using art to explore the problematic nature of western maps and the myth of 'terra nullius'
~ Thinking about bariatric surgery for weight loss? Here's what to consider
~ Are 'core memories' real? The science behind 5 common myths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter