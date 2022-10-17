Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Draft ‘Rehabilitation’ Law Would Spur Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits the Army Headquarters in Colombo, August 9, 2022. © 2022 Ruwan Walpola/Pacific Press/Sipa via AP Images (New York) – The Sri Lankan government should withdraw a draft law that would give the authorities broad powers to detain people in military-run “rehabilitation” centers, placing them at great risk of abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. The Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill, submitted to parliament on September 23, 2022, would allow the compulsory detention in centers of “drug dependant persons, ex-combatants, members…


© Human Rights Watch -
