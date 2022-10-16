Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nong Bua Lamphu massacre in Thailand: Recounting mistakes, seeking a way forward

By Prachatai
In the wake of the carnage of the October 6 incident, authorities and the media have begun to reflect on past errors and look for a way forward.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
