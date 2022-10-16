Your home, office or uni affects your mood and how you think. How do we know? We looked into people's brains
By Isabella Bower, Research Fellow and PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Peter Enticott, Professor of Psychology (Cognitive Neuroscience), Deakin University
Richard Tucker, Associate Professor, Associate Head of School (Research), co-leader of the research network HOME, Deakin University
We hope our work can help shape building planning and design. That could be classrooms that help us concentrate, or hospital waiting rooms that reduce our anxiety.
