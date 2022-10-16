Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Food Day Amid a Global Food Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghan workers prepare food supplies during a humanitarian aid campaign in Kabul, February 16, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Hussein Malla Today is World Food Day, commemorating the founding of the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in 1945. Amid a global food crisis, this year’s theme, “leave no one behind,” marks a call to action for governments, UN agencies, private actors, and humanitarian organizations to ensure the human right to food. The global food security outlook is bleak. The FAO’s 2022 Global Report on Food Crises estimates that 193 million…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID lockdowns in Nigeria brought the fear of crime closer to home. What communities did next
~ Elephant conservation may be undermined by Twitter users who overlook main threats
~ Social grants offer cash, but they aren't a magic bullet response to inequality in the global south
~ Tigray has resisted Ethiopia's far greater military might for two years -- here's why neither side is giving in
~ ‘Would you like lunch? Can I clean out the chook house?’: what flood survivors actually need after disaster strikes
~ 'I feel guilty about not being good enough': why all Australian schools need teaching material banks
~ Albania's tourism industry is on the rise, increasing risk of child sexual exploitation, warns new report
~ China: Xi Jinping’s continued tenure as leader a disaster for human rights
~ In Afghanistan, Rights Setbacks for People with Disabilities
~ Kazakhstan: Don’t Deport Activists to Uzbekistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter