Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albania's tourism industry is on the rise, increasing risk of child sexual exploitation, warns new report

By Ardi Pulaj
Albania's first research on the exploitation of children in tourism identified a lack of awareness of the issue as a key concern. Albania received more than 5.6 million foreign visitors in 2021.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


