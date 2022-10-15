Tolerance.ca
China: Xi Jinping’s continued tenure as leader a disaster for human rights

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP), where President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as CCP General Secretary for a third term, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Hana Young said: “Confirmation of Xi Jinping’s third term will be an ominous moment not only for the millions of […] The post China: Xi Jinping’s continued tenure as leader a disaster for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


