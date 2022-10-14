Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth's oxygen has varied dramatically over time – here's how our data could help us spot alien life

By Alex Krause, Research Fellow in Earth System Modelling, UCL
Benjamin J. W. Mills, Associate Professor of Biogeochemical Modelling, University of Leeds
Are we alone in the universe? This is a question that has intrigued humans for centuries and inspired countless studies and works of fiction. But are we getting closer to finding this out? Now that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is in operation, we might have taken one giant leap in being able to answer this one day.

One of the four main objectives of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


