Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wanted Ex-Intelligence Chief Returns to Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kalev Mutond, former director of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Intelligence Agency (Agence nationale de renseignements). Last week Kalev Mutond, the former director of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Intelligence Agency (Agence nationale de renseignements, ANR), emerged from the shadows. Fearing arrest, Mutond had fled the country in March 2021, just days before judicial authorities issued a wanted notice for him after several victims took legal action accusing him of arbitrary detention, torture, and attempted murder.   The media reported that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


