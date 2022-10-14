Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated – and why it takes so long to add them up

By Adam Rose, Professor of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Share this article
The U.S. experienced 15 disasters in the first nine months of 2022 that each caused at least US$1 billion in damage. Hurricane Ian is taking the largest toll of these disasters by far – but the extent of the damage could take years to calculate with any precision.

The Conversation U.S. asked Adam…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The true colours of Truecaller in India: app accused of being negligent about data privacy
~ In the face of stubborn adherence to outdated dress codes, one Trinidadian citizen gets creative
~ Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
~ Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
~ With the movie 'Till,' Mamie Till-Mobley's quest to educate the world about her son's lynching marches on
~ Evangelical college students often feel misunderstood – what helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?
~ We talked to 100 people about their experiences in solitary confinement – this is what we learned
~ Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook – Putin is merely expanding that approach
~ How to understand what's going on with UK mortgage rates
~ How to win the Booker prize: is there a formula for ‘the finest in fiction’?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS