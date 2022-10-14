Tolerance.ca
Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook – Putin is merely expanding that approach

By Benjamin Jensen, Professor of Strategic Studies, Marine Corps University; Scholar-in-Residence, American University, American University School of International Service
In the face of Russian military setbacks at the hands of a dogged opposition army, Russian President Vladimir Putin is focusing on targets that will put psychological pressure on the Ukrainian nation.The Conversation


