Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook – Putin is merely expanding that approach
By Benjamin Jensen, Professor of Strategic Studies, Marine Corps University; Scholar-in-Residence, American University, American University School of International Service
In the face of Russian military setbacks at the hands of a dogged opposition army, Russian President Vladimir Putin is focusing on targets that will put psychological pressure on the Ukrainian nation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 14, 2022