Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Photographer Aleksandr Yakimchuk recreates Odesa in black-and-white

By Filip Noubel
Photographer Aleksandr Yakimchuk has been portraying the people and streets of Odesa in black-and-white for 12 years, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has changed the way he approaches photography.


