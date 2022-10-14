Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Iran: At least 24 children killed with impunity during brutal crackdown on youthful protests

By Amnesty International
Iranian security forces’ unlawful killings of at least 24 children shed further light on the authorities’ deadly resolve to crush the widespread, ongoing protests, which were sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa (Zhina) Amini on 16 September and grew into what many in Iran say is a broader uprising against the Islamic […] The post Iran: At least 24 children killed with impunity during brutal crackdown on youthful protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


