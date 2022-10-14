Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alien megastructures? Cosmic thumbprint? What's behind a James Webb telescope photo that had even astronomers stumped

By Peter Tuthill, Astrophysicist, University of Sydney
Share this article
In July, a puzzling new image of a distant extreme star system surrounded by surreal concentric geometric rungs had even astronomers scratching their heads. The picture, which looks like a kind of “cosmic thumbprint”, came from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s newest flagship observatory.

The internet immediately lit up with theories and speculation. Some on the wild fringe even claimed it as evidence for “alien megastructures” of unknown origin.

Luckily, our team at the University of Sydney had already been studying this very star, known as WR140, for more than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Can music and feminism help heal border conflicts in Central Asia?
~ Why is a UN torture prevention committee visiting Australia?
~ Cotton on: one of Australia's most lucrative farming industries is in the firing line as climate change worsens
~ Todd Sampson's 'Mirror Mirror' raises the alarm on our lives online – but not all its claims are supported by evidence
~ Not 'powerless victims': how young Iranian women have long led a quiet revolution
~ Problems conceiving are not just about women. Male infertility is behind 1 in 3 IVF cycles
~ Australia has hundreds of mammal species. We want to find them all – before they're gone
~ The market has failed to give Australians affordable housing, so don't expect it to solve the crisis
~ Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
~ Global Scrutiny of China Abuses Within Reach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter