Human Rights Observatory

Todd Sampson's 'Mirror Mirror' raises the alarm on our lives online – but not all its claims are supported by evidence

By Kate Mannell, Research Fellow in Digital Childhoods, Deakin University
Caitlin McGrane, RMIT University
The risk of experiencing harm online is real, especially for children – but decades of research don’t support the alarmist tropes used in these conversations.The Conversation


