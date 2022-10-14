Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not 'powerless victims': how young Iranian women have long led a quiet revolution

By Nasim Salehi, Senior Lecturer and Course Coordinator, Southern Cross University
In a range of ways, young Iranian women – with the support of men – are working to change their lives and with that, their country.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


