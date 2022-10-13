Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The market has failed to give Australians affordable housing, so don't expect it to solve the crisis

By Hal Pawson, Professor of Housing Research and Policy, and Associate Director, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Bill Randolph, Professor, City Futures Research Centre, Faculty of the Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Chris Leishman, Professor of Property and Housing Economics, University of South Australia
Nicole Gurran, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Sydney
Peter Mares, Lead Moderator, Cranlana Centre for Ethical Leadership, Monash University
Peter Phibbs, Director, Henry Halloran Trust, University of Sydney
Vivienne Milligan, Honorary Professor – Housing Policy and Practice, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
While the Productivity Commission’s critique of the national housing agreement is justified, its faith in the market is not. The Albanese government is right to invest in building social housing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


