Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Scrutiny of China Abuses Within Reach

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu speaking during the vote on the Human Rights Council decision, Geneva, October 6, 2022. © 2022 UN Human Rights Council Last week’s narrow vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council concerning China’s rights violations highlighted the growing number of governments willing to take a principled stance and call out the Chinese government on its appalling record.  By a dramatic vote of 19 to 17, the Council decided not to hold a debate on a report by the former UN high commissioner for human rights, which had laid bare the scale and scope…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Problems conceiving are not just about women. Male infertility is behind 1 in 3 IVF cycles
~ Australia has hundreds of mammal species. We want to find them all – before they're gone
~ The market has failed to give Australians affordable housing, so don't expect it to solve the crisis
~ Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
~ Why Canada should invest more in teaching kids how to play chess
~ Soaring inflation prompts biggest Social Security cost-of-living boost since 1981 – 6 questions answered
~ Australian women are more educated than men, but gender divides remain at work
~ The Right Stuff: the new conservative dating app which has unsurprisingly, failed to attract women
~ What is DLD - the most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?
~ Social media use and poor wellbeing feed into each other in a vicious cycle. Here are 3 ways to avoid getting stuck
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter