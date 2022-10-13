Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is DLD - the most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?

By Linda J. Graham, Professor and Director of the Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Haley Tancredi, PhD candidate, senior research assistant and certified practicing speech pathologist, Queensland University of Technology
About two students in 30 will have developmental language disorder, making it as common as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and much more common than autism.The Conversation


