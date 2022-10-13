Iranian women keep up the pressure for real change — but will broad public support continue?
By Homa Hoodfar, Professor of Anthropology, Emerita, Concordia University
Mona Tajali, Associate Professor of International Relations and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Agnes Scott College
To many Iranians, a revolution has happened given the public’s embrace of women and their demands amid ongoing protests. The question is whether the solidarity holds up and the regime listens.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 13, 2022