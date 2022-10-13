Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: UK test for new oil and gas fields' impact on emissions targets is not fit for purpose

By Tavis Potts, Professor in Sustainable Development, University of Aberdeen
Daria Shapovalova, Senior lecturer in Energy Law, University of Aberdeen, University of Aberdeen
Liz Truss’s government is expected to fast-track permits for new North Sea gas fields to boost fossil fuel extraction on the UK’s continental shelf.

In a recent letter, the Committee on Climate Change (an expert body that advises the UK government) warned the new prime minister that increasing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


