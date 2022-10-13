Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jan. 6 Committee's fact-finding and bipartisanship will lead to an impact in coming decades, if not tomorrow

By Claire Leavitt, Assistant professor of government, Smith College
Share this article
A lot of facts have come forward through the efforts of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. What will its efforts mean to the US?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 rapid tests can breed confusion – here's how to make sense of the results and what to do, according to 3 testing experts
~ 'Animism' recognizes how animals, places and plants have power over humans – and it's finding renewed interest around the world
~ Simchat Torah: A Jewish holiday of reading, renewal and resilience
~ It's time to take Kim Jong Un and his nuclear threats seriously
~ It's taking more time to cast a ballot in US elections – and even longer for Black and Hispanic voters
~ Bees face many challenges – and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure
~ Ukraine war: latest UN vote shows world wants conflict to end – but can't agree on how to prevent Putin going nuclear
~ Scottish independence: why the supreme court is deciding if there will be another referendum
~ Nigeria floods: expert insights into why they're so devastating and what to do about them
~ Ghana's artisanal miners are a law unto themselves: involving communities can help fix the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter