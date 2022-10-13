Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scottish independence: why the supreme court is deciding if there will be another referendum

By Nick McKerrell, Senior Lecturer in Law, Glasgow Caledonian University
There were no fireworks as the UK’s supreme court opened its doors on the morning of Tuesday 11 October. No star witnesses, cross examinations or fiery rhetoric. Yet many were glued to the live feed coming from London as the case began which could determine Scotland’s constitutional future.

In June, the Scottish government’s top law officer, the lord advocate, set the ball rolling by asking the supreme court to answer a…The Conversation


