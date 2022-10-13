Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Droughts could leave us without milk, beer – and so much more

By Fernando Valladares, Profesor de Investigación en el Departamento de Biogeografía y Cambio Global, Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales (MNCN-CSIC)
Share this article
The water shortage on the old continent, the most intense in recent centuries, is due to the expansion of the Azores anticyclone. Its effects are becoming increasingly apparent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ “We also speak Russian in Moldova, but don't want to have anything to do with the so-called Russian World”, says Moldovan writer Iulian Ciocan
~ Italy's election is a case study in a new phase for the radical right
~ Do we perceive colours differently depending on the language we speak?
~ Educational pathways drive France's gender pay gap – what our research shows
~ Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë and the truth about the 'real-life Heathcliff'
~ Just how safe are cosmetics on the European market?
~ Activists speculate on Elon Musk's foreign influence after proposing Ukraine and Taiwan peace deals
~ COVID or COVID vaccination can cause dermal fillers to swell up
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Rod Sims on tax reform and the gas price crisis
~ 740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter