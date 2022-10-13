Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When the face reacts, dermal fillers and COVID infection or vaccination are not a pretty combination

By Michael Freeman, Dermatologist, Associate Professor, Bond University
Share this article
A small number of case reports indicate some people who have had dermal filler injections can experience swelling and discomfort after COVID infection or vaccination.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Activists speculate on Elon Musk's foreign influence after proposing Ukraine and Taiwan peace deals
~ Mind the gap: gender differences in time use narrowing, but slowly
~ The Canadian women's movement primarily serves white women and must evolve
~ NASA's asteroid deflection mission was more successful than expected. An expert explains how
~ Latvia: Refugees and migrants arbitrarily detained, tortured and forced to ‘voluntarily’ return to their countries
~ US, French Politicians Urge FIFA to Remedy Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
~ If Australia wants to improve school outcomes, we need to define what 'equity' really means
~ Ninety years on, what can we learn from reading Evelyn Waugh's troubling satire Black Mischief?
~ AI image generation is advancing at astronomical speeds. Can we still tell if a picture is fake?
~ We've been collecting souvenirs for thousands of years. They are valuable cultural artefacts – but what does their future hold?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter