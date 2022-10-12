Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We've been collecting souvenirs for thousands of years. They are valuable cultural artefacts – but what does their future hold?

By Amy Clarke, Senior Lecturer in History specialising in architectural heritage and material culture, University of the Sunshine Coast
Souvenirs are an almost unavoidable feature of holidays. Tourist thoroughfares are lined with shops and stalls selling postcards, clothing and knick-knacks of all kinds.

Shopping while on vacation – including for souvenirs – is a multi-million dollar pastime. Tourists spend around one-third of their travel budget on retail purchases.

Souvenirs use recognisable images to remind us of the location they represent. The particular images promoted can also reveal a great deal about the cultures…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


