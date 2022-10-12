Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women-led protests in Iran gather momentum - but will they be enough to bring about change?

By Tony Walker, Vice-chancellor's fellow, La Trobe University
A powerful protest movement has taken hold in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. It may affect change, but it is up against a ruthless regime that will not easily relinquish control.The Conversation


