Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hockey Canada's problems show that the government needs to regulate sport in Canada

By Ryan Gauthier, Associate Professor of Law, Thompson Rivers University
Share this article
Hockey Canada’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations is symbolic of the lack of accountability in sporting bodies. The government must rebuild trust in sports with proper oversight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Johannesburg's informal traders face abuse: the city's ‘world class’ aspirations create hostility towards them
~ Somalia: Puntland state port is getting a revamp - this is key to its future
~ Mozambique had no data about snakebites. Our new study filled the gap -- and the results are scary
~ Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare
~ Late night eating may cause greater weight gain – new research points to why
~ Why many Ukrainians speak Russian as their first language
~ Animal friendships are surprisingly like our own
~ Ukraine war: why the world can't afford to let Russia get away with its land grab – lessons from history
~ Coastal erosion is unstoppable – so how do we live with it?
~ Young people in poorer places are often failed by banks – here's what needs to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter