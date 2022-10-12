Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Afghanistan, Resistance Means Women

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghan women display placards and chant slogans a day after a suicide bomb attack at Dasht-e-Barchi learning center, in Kabul on October 1, 2022. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images The September 30 suicide attack on ethnic Hazara students at Kaaj Educational Center in Kabul has sparked protests by women and girls in provinces across Afghanistan. The attack, which took place as female students sat for a practice university entrance exam, claimed 53 lives, most of them girls and young women, and injured 110. The exam presented a rare window of hope for girls who had been forced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Johannesburg's informal traders face abuse: the city's ‘world class’ aspirations create hostility towards them
~ Somalia: Puntland state port is getting a revamp - this is key to its future
~ Mozambique had no data about snakebites. Our new study filled the gap -- and the results are scary
~ Hockey Canada's problems show that the government needs to regulate sport in Canada
~ Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare
~ Late night eating may cause greater weight gain – new research points to why
~ Why many Ukrainians speak Russian as their first language
~ Animal friendships are surprisingly like our own
~ Ukraine war: why the world can't afford to let Russia get away with its land grab – lessons from history
~ Coastal erosion is unstoppable – so how do we live with it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter