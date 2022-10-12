Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why some Welsh people want the title Prince of Wales abolished

By Siobhan Talbott, Reader in Early Modern History, Keele University
Share this article
On September 9 2022, the new King Charles III installed his son and heir, Prince William, and William’s wife Katherine as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It is a title held by Charles from the age of ten in 1958 until his accession to the throne on the death of his mother on September 8.

The titles are controversial – and many in Wales have called for their abolition. By September 15, a petition to scrap the Prince of Wales title had collected more than 25,000 signatures.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy highlights issues in police use of tear gas and the role of Indonesia's football association
~ Putting King Charles III on British currency bucks a global trend to honor diverse national heroes on coins and bills
~ The Russian draft isn't likely to help Vladimir Putin win the war in Ukraine
~ Anthony Bourdain and the farce of the 'unauthorized' biography
~ Male birth control options are in development, but a number of barriers still stand in the way
~ Challenges to voters are growing before the midterms -- and have a long history as a way of keeping down the Black vote
~ What the Jan. 6 committee could learn from the failures of truth commissions to bring justice and accountability
~ Russia is enlisting hundreds of thousands of men to fight against Ukraine, but public support for Putin is falling
~ From e-cigarettes to hookah pipes, South Africa aims to tighten tobacco laws
~ Gulf: Don’t believe the hype, GCC states are as repressive as they’ve ever been
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter