Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gulf: Don’t believe the hype, GCC states are as repressive as they’ve ever been

By Amnesty International
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries hosting of series of major sporting events should not be allowed to overshadow their record of ongoing human rights violations, Amnesty International said today ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November. At least […] The post Gulf: Don’t believe the hype, GCC states are as repressive as they’ve ever been appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


