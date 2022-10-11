Tolerance.ca
Patagonia’s grand gesture sends the wrong message about ethical capitalism

By David Weitzner, Assistant professor, Administrative Studies, York University, Canada
Patagonia’s recent blockbuster announcement that the company was “turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder” is generating a lot of attention. It is the start of another chapter in a long and storied history of a company that, more often than not, has been getting ethics right.

But is “turning capitalism on its head” the right move in these socially and economically precarious times? Patagonia will continue to operate as a private, for-profit…The Conversation


