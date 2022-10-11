Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

US Launches Promising Human Rights Reporting Tool

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the US State Department, in Washington, DC, March 9, 2009.  © 2009 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite The United States Department of State is empowering ordinary people around the world to report human rights abuses by foreign security forces. On September 30, the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor launched a new reporting tool, the Human Rights Reporting Gateway, that gives the public a way to alert the US government of gross violations of human rights. The State Department hopes the information…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


