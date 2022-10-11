Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fiona: People with disabilities need more support in extreme storms

By Kevin Quigley, Scholarly Director of the MacEachen Institute for Public Policy and Governance, Dalhousie University
Kaitlynne Lowe, Research Associate, Public Policy, Dalhousie University
Share this article
Supporting people with disabilities in an emergency is not just about doing the right thing, it’s also the law, fundamental to human rights and part of several international agreements.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the Indian Act's 'blackout period' denied Indigenous Peoples their legal rights
~ Drug overdoses in public bathrooms are common: new tools could prevent harm and improve response
~ Measuring the 'Halloween effect' – can retail investor optimism really affect stock returns?
~ 'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
~ Some GPs just keep their heads above water. Other doctors' businesses are more profitable than law firms
~ The boab trees of the remote Tanami desert are carved with centuries of Indigenous history – and they’re under threat
~ India's enormous solar park was meant to help poor communities. But it left the landless stricken
~ Not all beer and pokies: what Australians did with their super when COVID struck
~ DNA is often used in solving crimes. But how does DNA profiling actually work?
~ 'They phone you up during lunch and yell at you'– why teachers say dealing with parents is the worst part of their job
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter