Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parkinson's disease: treatment is best started early

By Emily Henderson, Associate Professor, Ageing and Movement Disorders, University of Bristol
Share this article
BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: “I think you have Parkinson’s.”

The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face is a classic symptom of the disease.

Paxman said the diagnosis was “completely out of the blue”.

In Parkinson’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
~ What drives Al-Shabaab in Somalia: foreign forces out, Sharia law in and overthrow the government
~ Decolonising education in South Africa -- a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
~ How many work projects are too many? Here's why you should tell your boss to stop at five
~ How a new and improved furlough scheme could help the UK tackle recession and economic uncertainty
~ Horrible bosses: how algorithm managers are taking over the office
~ Why food labels showing the exercise needed to burn off calories won't work for everyone
~ Saudi Arabia: Quash sentences for Egyptian Nubians who organized peaceful remembrance event
~ US Stops Funding Some Militaries Using Child Soldiers
~ UN rights report details ‘unconscionable’ violations of migrants returning from Libya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter