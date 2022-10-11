Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How many work projects are too many? Here's why you should tell your boss to stop at five

By Anatoli Colicev, Chair in Marketing, Strategy and Analytics, University of Liverpool
Tuuli Hakkarainen, Lecturer (Assistant professor) in Human Resource Management, University of Liverpool
Working across several projects is the norm for most jobs these days. In fact, more than 80% of employees juggle multiple work projects at once, according to recent research.

Such arrangements are pervasive, with 59% of employees working on between two and five projects, 11% on six to ten projects, and 15% on more than ten at a time. The rationale behind allocating…The Conversation


