Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Quash sentences for Egyptian Nubians who organized peaceful remembrance event

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) has sentenced 10 Egyptian Nubian men to between 10 and 18 years in prison for organizing a peaceful remembrance event, Diana Semaan, Amnesty International’s Acting Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Sentencing these men to over a decade in prison […] The post Saudi Arabia: Quash sentences for Egyptian Nubians who organized peaceful remembrance event appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
~ Parkinson's disease: treatment is best started early
~ What drives Al-Shabaab in Somalia: foreign forces out, Sharia law in and overthrow the government
~ Decolonising education in South Africa -- a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
~ How many work projects are too many? Here's why you should tell your boss to stop at five
~ How a new and improved furlough scheme could help the UK tackle recession and economic uncertainty
~ Horrible bosses: how algorithm managers are taking over the office
~ Why food labels showing the exercise needed to burn off calories won't work for everyone
~ US Stops Funding Some Militaries Using Child Soldiers
~ UN rights report details ‘unconscionable’ violations of migrants returning from Libya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter