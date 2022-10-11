Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can citizens of democracies still trust the law? A Global Voices Insights discussion

By Ameya Nagarajan
Share this article
The flip side of regulating the internet is that this enables the state to mobilise itself and erase the existence of these communities and their identities from popular culture and discussion.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Inflation: why France is holding up better than its neighbours (for now)
~ Ukraine war: a desperate Russia defaults to attacking civilians
~ Defensores indígenas ficam entre estradas ilegais e sobrevivência da floresta amazônica – o segundo turno das eleições no Brasil pode ser um ponto de virada
~ Three Impressionist paintings that give an insight into the complicated history of breastfeeding in the 19th century
~ The UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme is failing both refugees and their hosts – here's why
~ Genetically engineered bacteria make living materials for self-repairing walls and cleaning up pollution
~ Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote
~ Good faith and the honor of partisan election officials used to be enough to ensure trust in voting results – but not anymore
~ Body piercings may be artistic, but they bring risks of infection, allergic reactions, scarring and urine leakage
~ 'Checkout charity' can increase a shopper's anxiety, especially when asks are automated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter