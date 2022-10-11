Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: a desperate Russia defaults to attacking civilians

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Strategy and Law, University of Portsmouth
If you wanted an indication of how badly Russia’s war is going and how much pressure Vladimir Putin is under, then the missile attacks on Kyiv and Ukraine’s major cities over the last day or two are as good as any. These attacks have no military value; they won’t stall Ukraine’s successful counteroffensives in the south and east. They merely aim to terrify the Ukrainian people. History tells us this approach rarely works.


© The Conversation


