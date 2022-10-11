Burkina Faso coup raises questions about growing Russian involvement in west Africa
By Emma Heywood, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Journalism, Radio and Communication, University of Sheffield
Emmanuel Klimis, Lecturer and Researcher in Politics, Université Saint-Louis - Bruxelles
Lassané Yaméogo, Chargé de Recherche au CNRST Burkina Faso & Chercheur associé à l'ULB, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
Marie Fierens, Researcher, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB)
As if fighting in what – for now, at least – appears to be a losing battle in Ukraine weren’t enough, the Wagner Group, a private army of Russian mercenaries commanded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Vladimir Putin, is heavily committed in a range of conflicts and security crises in west Africa.
Already involved in Libya, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Mali, Sudan and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 11, 2022